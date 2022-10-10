Left Menu

Important leader of Indian politics who worked for promoting use of mother tongue: RSS condoles Mulayam's demise

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS on Monday condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he worked for providing education in mother tongue.Yadav, a three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:02 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he worked for providing education in mother tongue.

Yadav, a three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Describing Yadav as an ''important personality'' of Indian politics, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar in a tweet said he worked for providing education in mother tongue.

''He also promoted the use of Indian languages in administrative work. Sangh prays for the departed soul,'' Ambekar said.

