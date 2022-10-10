Important leader of Indian politics who worked for promoting use of mother tongue: RSS condoles Mulayam's demise

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday condoled the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he worked for providing education in mother tongue.

Yadav, a three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died at a Gurugram hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Describing Yadav as an ''important personality'' of Indian politics, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar in a tweet said he worked for providing education in mother tongue.

''He also promoted the use of Indian languages in administrative work. Sangh prays for the departed soul,'' Ambekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)