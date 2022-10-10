We are happy, consider this major victory: Uddhav Thackeray group leader after EC allots new name, symbol
- Country:
- India
The Uddhav Thackeray group on Monday expressed satisfaction over the Election Commission allotting 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as the name for the faction.
The Commission also okayed 'flaming torch' (mashaal) as election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.
“We are happy that the three names that matter to us most – Uddhav ji, Balasaheb and Thackeray - are retained in the new name,” Thackeray loyalist and former Maharashtra minister Bhaskar Jadhav said.
The Election Commission denied Trishul and Gada (mace) as poll symbols to rival Shiv Sena factions, citing religious connotations.
The Commission allotted 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' as party name for the Eknath Shinde faction; and asked it to select a fresh symbol.
The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.
The poll body had also asked the two factions to choose from among the symbols that are available and submit three options for their interim markers by 1 pm on Monday.
