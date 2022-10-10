Latest: Russia-Ukraine War

A second round of air raid sirens rang across Kyiv on Monday afternoon, sending many across the city back underground into shelters following missile strikes earlier in the day.

Missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday morning marked the biggest and most widespread Russian attacks in months.

Veniamin Kofanov, 23, was coming out of a grocery store in a mall with a pizza box when the alerts started again in the afternoon. Originally from the eastern region of Luhansk that Russia annexed last month, Kofanov said the attacks were worrying but would not dampen Ukrainians' resolve to fight.

He said he viewed Putin's claim that the attacks were in retaliation for the strike on the Crimean bridge as a sign of the Russian leader's desperation.

“He's looking more like what Hitler was like in his last days,” Kofanov said. “He is just in shock about the bridge and the fact that it happen on his birthday.” Putin celebrated his 70th birthday a day before the attack on the bridge linking Crimean peninsula with the Russian mainland.

___ Dnipro: Several strikes on the central city of Dnipro on Monday killed four people and injured 19, local officials said. They also partially destroyed a telecommunications building and left a city bus charred and mangled beside a large smoldering crater in the street.

Bystanders said a rocket hit the telecommunications building in the western end of the city while another missed the target, landing just in front of a bus during morning rush hour.

Despite heavy damage to the bus, officials said no passengers had been killed.

The blasts broke windows out of residential buildings several hundred feet away and brought down power lines. The Dnipropetrovsk regional administration said 18 Russian rockets were fired at the region, five of which were taken down by air defense.

Mathematician Natalia Nesterenko saw a missile fly by her balcony as she was working in her kitchen before hearing two explosions.

“How can it happen with impunity that rockets are flying over civilian cities and buildings ... and everyone is just watching? I don't understand why it can't be stopped,” she said. “Please close the sky over Ukraine.” In an industrial area in the south of the city, Associated Press journalists saw at least three bodies covered with blankets near where a strike hit what appeared to be a commercial building.

___ Brussels: The European Union joined an international chorus of criticism and condemnation following the Russian missile attacks across Ukraine early Monday.

“Russia once again has shown to the world what it stands for. It is terror and brutality,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “I know Ukrainians will not be intimidated. And Ukrainians know that we will stand by your side, their side as long as it takes.” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders had to be rushed to an underground shelter as he was visiting the Ukraine capital Kyiv to assess evidence of possible war crimes with local officials.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said such acts have “no place” in the 21st century.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola called the attacks “sickening. It shows the world, again, the regime we are faced with: One that targets indiscriminately. One that rains terror & death down on children.” ___ Moscow: Russian war bloggers and political commentators lauded Monday's attacks but and argued that the strikes on energy infrastructure should incur lasting damage to Ukraine.

The hawkish Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has long pushed for ramping up strikes on Ukraine, said he is now “100 per cent happy”. He taunted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying “we warned you that Russia hasn't even started it in earnest.” Margarita Simonyan, the head of the state-funded RT television, cheered the strikes on her messaging app channel and said Ukraine had crossed a red line that by attacking the bridge to Crimea.

Andrei Kots, a war correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda, the top Russian tabloid, voiced hope that Monday's strikes were “a new mode of action to the entire depth of the Ukrainian state until it loses its capacity to function”.

“It was just one massive attack on Ukraine's infrastructure,” noted Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin Moscow-based political analyst. “The Russian public wants massive attacks and the full destruction of the infrastructure that could be used by the Ukrainian army.” ___ Tallinn: Several thousand Russian troops will be stationed in Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday.

Speaking at a meeting with defense and security officials, Lukashenko said Belarus will host the Russian soldiers. He did not give a specific number, but said they would not number a mere one thousand.

“Be prepared to take in these people in the nearest future and place them where necessary, in accordance to our plan,” Lukashenko told them.

Russia used the territory of Belarus as a staging ground to send troops into Ukraine. Moscow and Minsk have maintained close economic and military ties.

Ukrainian military analysts worry that the Belarusian military could invade Ukraine from the north in order to draw Kyiv's forces from the east and south.

___ Moscow: A top Russian official said Monday that Moscow will try to oust Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, said that Russia, along with protecting its people and borders, should “aim for the complete dismantling of Ukraine's political regime.” He alleged that “the Ukrainian state in its current configuration with the Nazi political regime will continue to pose a permanent, direct and clear threat to Russia.” Russia has repeatedly sought to cast the government of the Ukrainian president, who is Jewish, of Nazi inclinations, claims which have been mocked by Ukraine and its allies.

