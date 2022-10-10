Blinken calls Ukraine's Kuleba, reiterates support after Russia's "horrific strikes"
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he spoke with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine after Russia's "horrific strikes."
"We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people," Blinken said in a tweet.
