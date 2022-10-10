Left Menu

Blinken calls Ukraine's Kuleba, reiterates support after Russia's "horrific strikes"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:32 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he spoke with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine after Russia's "horrific strikes."

"We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people," Blinken said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

