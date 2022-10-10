Left Menu

G7 meeting a chance to re-state opposition to Putin - UK PM Truss and Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:48 IST
Tuesday's virtual meeting of G7 leaders is a chance to re-emphasise opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine, British Prime Minster Liz Truss and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed in a call on Monday.

"The Prime Minister and President Zelenskiy looked ahead to tomorrow's virtual meeting of G7 leaders, which President Zelenskiy will join," a spokesperson from Truss's office said in a statement following the call.

"They agreed it offers an important opportunity to re-emphasise the unity of opposition to Putin's despicable campaign."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

