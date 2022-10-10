Bihar: BJP candidate files nomination for Gopalganj by-poll

BJP candidate Kusum Devi on Monday filed her nomination papers for by-election to Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar.

She submitted her nomination papers in presence of senior party leaders, including state president Sanjay Jaiswal. The by-poll has been necessitated by the death of her husband Subhash Singh who was serving his fourth term as the BJP MLA from Gopalganj.

The ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', which wants to prove a point by snatching the seat from the saffron party, is however yet to decide which of its constituents will contest from the seat.

The ruling alliance includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Lalu Prasad's RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is October 14.

