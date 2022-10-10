BJP candidate Raj Gopal Reddy files nomination for Munugode bypoll

BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy and several Independents on Monday filed their nominations for the November 3 bypoll to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP general secretary-in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Tarun Chugh, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accompanied Raj Gopal Reddy when he filed his nomination.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that youth, women, farmers, and others got a raw deal in TRS rule.

Observing that the verdict of the Munugode electorate would decide the future of Telangana, he urged them to show their anger against the TRS in the form of their votes.

Meanwhile, an official release said one set of nomination was filed today on behalf of the Congress candidate Palvayi Sravanthi.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy participated in campaign in support of Sravanthi.

Ruling TRS working president and State Minister K T Rama Rao held a tele-conference with party leaders and activists who are campaigning in support of TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, a TRS release said.

Alleging that Raj Gopal Reddy joined BJP out of consideration of business favours, he said the bypoll has been thrust upon the people of Munugode due to the resignation of the former, it said.

He asked the partymen to explain the welfare schemes of TRS government to the electorate.

Raj Gopal Reddy quit the Congress in August and joined the BJP. He was the sitting MLA from the constituency and his resignation necessitated the bypoll.

The byelection assumes significance as its outcome would give an edge to the winner ahead of next year's Assembly elections. Counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.

