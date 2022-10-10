Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of various projects in his assembly seat; Cong objects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has inaugurated or laid foundation stones of a number of development projects in his assembly constituency in two days.

The opposition Congress has taken a strong exception to the laying of foundation stones of various projects without making provision of funds right before the assembly elections.

Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 29 development projects worth Rs 102.36 crore at Balichowki in Seraj of Mandi district on Monday, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister had inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 240 crore in his assembly constituency on Sunday.

Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh has strongly objected to the chief minister laying foundation stones of various projects right before the assembly elections.

Singh told PTI that the chief minister was laying foundation stones of various projects worth crores of rupees without allocating any budget for their completion.

Rejecting the charge, the chief minister told a gathering at Balichowki that opposition leaders were trying to mislead the people as these leaders were against development. The people of the area would not get carried away by ''nefarious'' designs of the opposition leaders, he added.

Thakur said he had ensured balanced and equitable development of the entire Seraj constituency.

Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are due later this year.

