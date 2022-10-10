Former MLA Anil Dhantori joins BJP

Former MLA from Shahbad Anil Dhantori, who recently quit the Congress, joined the ruling BJP in Haryana on Monday.

Dhantori, who was MLA from 2009-2014, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders of the party. Later, when asked by reporters about some JJP members complaining that pictures of their leaders have not been give space in posters put up as part of the Adampur bypoll campaign, Khattar said some BJP leaders at the local level may have put up the posters.

He asserted that both parties -- BJP and JJP -- will form a common strategy for the bypoll and added ''we will jointly fight the election''.

The BJP has fielded Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya as its candidate for the November 3 bypoll.

Bishnoi's resignation as a Congress MLA in August necessitated the bypoll for the Adampur seat in Hisar district. He had joined the BJP on August 4.

