Rajasthan MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma cremated with state honours

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-10-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 23:31 IST
Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma was cremated with state honours in his native village in Churu district of Rajasthan on Monday.

Sharma, who was elected to the Assembly seven times from Sardarshahr in Churu district, died at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday after prolonged illness. He was 77.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Govind Meghwal and Brijendra Singh Ola, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore were among the dignitaries present at the funeral.

