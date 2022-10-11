Latest: Russia-Ukraine War

Belarus' Defence Minister Victor Khrenin has ruled out active participation in the war in Ukraine.

“We don't want to fight Lithuanians, or Poles, or Ukrainians,” Khrenin said in a video statement Monday.

The remarks followed an announcement by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko that Belarus will host several thousand Russian troops. Lukashenko also warned Kyiv against attacking Belarus, despite the lack of any indication of an assault being planned.

Alexander Alesin, an independent Belarusian military analyst, says Belarus could host some 10,000-15,000 Russian troops, which together with its own military could form a joint force of up to 60,000. But, he argued, Minsk is not willing to deploy troops to Ukraine.

The Kremlin, according to some reports, wants its neighbour to host Russian nuclear weapons. Alesin said: “Iskander-M (missiles) have already been deployed to Belarus. They could be equipped with nuclear warheads with a capacity of 50 kilotons and a range of 500 kilometers.” The analyst said some Belarusian Su-24M bombers had been modified at Russian factories to carry nuclear bombs. But he added: “Minsk specifically stipulates that deployment of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus would only be possible if (US) nuclear weapons are deployed to neighbouring Poland.” ___ Washington: US President Joe Biden says civilian deaths caused by missile attacks across Ukraine illustrate the “utter brutality” of the war led Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The United States strongly condemns Russia's missile strikes today across Ukraine, including in Kyiv,” a White House statement said. “These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose. They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr Putin's illegal war on the Ukrainian people.” Biden renewed a call on Russia to withdraw all of its forces from Ukraine.

“These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said. “Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom.” ___ Prague: Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the Czech capital to condemn the Russian strikes against multiple cities across Ukraine and demand additional international support for Ukraine's air defences.

The demonstrators at central Wenceslas Square held up crosses with the names of places hit by the Russian missiles as well as umbrellas symbolising air defences.

Czech political leaders condemned the strikes that hit both civilian and infrastructure targets.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said they were “not meant to damage military targets. It's about murdering the civilian population and spreading fear.” More protests are planned Tuesday and Saturday.

___ Kyiv: A second round of air raid sirens rang across Kyiv on Monday afternoon, sending many across the city back underground into shelters following missile strikes earlier in the day.

Missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday morning marked the biggest and most widespread Russian attacks in months.

Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said a Russian missile had hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a central building of a local university. He said there was no “practical military sense” in the strikes, maintaining that Russia's goal was to cause a “humanitarian catastrophe.” Explosions have been reported in Kryvyi Rih, a city in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, that came under attack for a second time Monday. City governor Oleksandr Vilkul said the city was attacked by Iranian-built Shahed-136 drones.

___ London: British Prime Minister Liz Truss says Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine are a sign of Ukrainian success and Russian President Vladimir Putin's “increasing desperation.” Truss spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday. “The UK stands wholeheartedly behind President Zelenskyy and Ukraine. Putin's destructive rhetoric and behaviour will not diminish our resolve,” the prime minister's office said.

Britain said Group of Seven leaders would “re-emphasize the unity of opposition to Putin's despicable campaign” when they hold a virtual meeting with Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

