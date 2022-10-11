Argentina's replaces three ministers amid economic crisis, puts more women in power

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Monday again reshuffled his Cabinet and appointed three women to lead the labor, social development and women's ministries, as a deep economic crisis has sparked weeks of protests. Federal lawmaker Victoria Tolosa Paz will replace Juan Zabaleta in the social development ministry, while Raquel Olmos, economist and vice president of the Bank of Investment and Foreign Trade (BICE) will take the lead at the labor ministry.

Ayelen Mazzina, current secretary of Women, Diversity and Equality of San Luis province, will take over as the new minister of Women, Gender and Diversity. She will replace Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta who resigned after opposing the eviction of a group of indigenous Mapuche women from land in the southern Patagonia region. The latest Cabinet changes come less than three months after the government reshuffled the economic ministries, naming Sergio Massa to be Argentina's economy "superminister" in an attempt to contain the worsening economic crisis.

In a statement, the government said the new ministers are "women of different ages, geographical origin and extensive experience" that will be part of Fernandez's Cabinet "in order to deepen the breadth of views and management efficiency."

