Lula remains ahead of Bolsonaro in Brazil runoff -poll

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-10-2022 02:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 02:39 IST
Lula remains ahead of Bolsonaro in Brazil runoff -poll
Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slightly broadened his lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a survey by pollster IPEC published on Monday.

Lula's voter support reached 51% against 42% for Bolsonaro, compared with 51% and 43%, respectively, in the previous poll.

The survey by IPEC interviewed 2,000 people on Oct. 8-10 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down. IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote early this month.

