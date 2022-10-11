LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexico sues Arizona gun dealers in new arms smuggling lawsuit

The latest in Latin American politics today: Mexico takes aim at Arizona gun dealers in new lawsuit

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's government filed a lawsuit against five Arizona gun dealers on Monday accusing them of participating in illicit weapons trafficking, a Mexican official told Reuters, in a push to hold retailers responsible for the deadly trade. Mexican leaders have for years blasted illegal arms smuggling from the United States, with military-style guns often turning up at deadly crime scenes in the country.

Legal adviser Alejandro Celorio said in an interview that the new lawsuit focuses on sales of firearms to "straw" purchasers, or to customers who purchase the weapon for someone else. The new civil lawsuit, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, names as defendants Sprague's Sports Inc; SnG Tactical, LLC; Diamondback Shooting Sports, Inc; Lone Prairie, LLC, D/B/A Hub Target Sports; and Ammo A-Z, LLC.

Argentina replaces three ministers in all-women reshuffle BUENOS AIRES - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has reshuffled his cabinet, appointing three women to lead the labor, social development and women's ministries, following weeks of protests sparked by the country's ongoing economic crisis.

In a statement, the government said the new ministers are "women of different ages, geographical origin and extensive experience" that will be part of Fernandez's cabinet "in order to deepen the breadth of views and management efficiency. Venezuela asks IMF to recognize Maduro government

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sought official recognition from the International Monetary Fund last week, according to a Bloomberg story, in a move that could put his government closer to accessing billions of dollars in reserves. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez sent a letter last week to the IMF's Managing Director and its governors seeking the official nod, the Bloomberg story reported.

Colombia fighting criminal groups in drive for 'total peace' BOGOTA - Colombia's security forces will keep up their offensive against drug traffickers and illegal armed groups, even as President Gustavo Petro pushes for "total peace," Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez told Reuters.

Petro, who took office in August as Colombia's first left-wing president, has outlined plans to advance negotiations with guerrilla groups such as the National Liberation Army and two dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government. Brazil's Bolsonaro says allies suggested expanding top court

SAO PAULO - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that allies suggested he increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court if he is reelected, according to remarks broadcast on social media. The Supreme Court currently has 11 members, and Bolsonaro says the move could help level the playing field at the country's top court.

"This suggestion was put before me," Bolsonaro said during an interview with a YouTube podcaster when asked about the proposed changes. Peru will not cancel Quellaveco copper mine permits

MEXICO CITY - Peru will maintain licenses for the Quellaveco copper mine owned by Anglo American and Mitsubishi Corp companies, Prime Minister Anibal Torres said on social media. The remarks come two days after global miner Anglo American expressed concern the government might reconsider the company's license to use water for its copper mine in southern Peru.

"The government has not talked about canceling Quellaveco's licenses," Torres said, adding that private investment in Peru is fully guaranteed, as long as it meets contractual obligations and respects the country's environmental and labor standards. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Alistair Bell and Chris Reese)

