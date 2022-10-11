Biden, G7 to hold virtual meeting Tuesday on Ukraine support - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 04:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and Group of Seven (G7) leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss their commitment to support Ukraine and hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for Russia's aggression, including its recent missile strikes across Ukraine, the White House said.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will participate at the top of the meeting, the White House said on Monday.
