PM Modi pays tributes to JP, Nanaji Deshmukh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, the hero of the anti-Emergency movement, on his birth anniversary, saying he inspired people to devote themselves to nation building.Modi also paid his respects to Nanaji Deshmukh, a Jana Sangh leader who quit active politics for social work and rural empowerment in his 60s, on his birth anniversary.Modi tweeted, Tributes to Loknayak JP on his birth anniversary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 08:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, the hero of the anti-Emergency movement, on his birth anniversary, saying he inspired people to devote themselves to nation building.

Modi also paid his respects to Nanaji Deshmukh, a Jana Sangh leader who quit active politics for social work and rural empowerment in his 60s, on his birth anniversary.

Modi tweeted, ''Tributes to Loknayak JP on his birth anniversary. His contribution to India is unparalleled. He inspired lakhs of people to devote themselves to nation building. He will always be remembered as a torchbearer of democratic ideals.'' In tributes to Deshmukh, he said, ''Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. His rich understanding of rural India and agriculture is reflected in his works. He was also an outstanding thinker.'' Born in 1902, JP, as Narayan was fondly referred, was a leading freedom fighter and a radical socialist.

After Independence, he mostly kept away from party politics while being involved in social work.

However, he returned on the national scene after those protesting, including student bodies, against the policies of the Congress led by then prime minister Indira Gandhi persuaded him to lead their movement. He is credited for galvanising popular opinion against her government, leading to the formation of the first non-Congress government in the country. He was given Bharat Ratna posthumously as was Deshmukh.

