ED arrests Trinamool MLA Manik Bhattacharya West Bengal teachers recruitment scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the West Bengal teachers recruitment scam, said sources.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-10-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 09:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the West Bengal teachers recruitment scam, said sources. According to sources, Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education was arrested today after he was questioned overnight by ED officials in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam.

He will be produced before the court today. Bhattacharya represents the Palashipara assembly constituency.

ED has been probing the West Bengal teachers recruitment scam case and had earlier summoned Bhattacharya. Notably, the Supreme Court on September 30 extended the interim protection granted to Bhattacharya in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments till further orders.

The court had said that interim protection granted to Manik Bhattacharya shall continue till further order. The court had directed him to cooperate with the investigation agency. ED also arrested then West Bengal Industries Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in the SSC (School Service Commission) scam. (ANI)

