Left Menu

4 held for 'conspiring to kill' U'khand minister Saurabh Bahuguna

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-10-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 10:55 IST
4 held for 'conspiring to kill' U'khand minister Saurabh Bahuguna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Police has arrested four people for allegedly conspiring to kill state Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, and stepped up security at his residence, officials said Tuesday.

Those arrested include Hira Singh, the main accused who allegedly hatched the plan while in jail to kill the minister holding him responsible for his being imprisoned, and putting an end to his illegal mining activity, the officials said.

Saurabh, son of former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, is among the youngest members of the Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet.

Hira Singh is accused of plotting an attack on the minister along with Satnam Singh alias Satta, Harbhajan Singh, and Mohammad Aziz alias Guddu, the officials said.

Circle Officer Om Prakash Sharma said the four were arrested on Monday from Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar district on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bahuguna's representative and BJP leader Umashankar Dubey.

They were produced in a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

Circle Officer Sharma said Hira Singh paid Rs 5.70 lakh to Satnam Singh alias Satta for hiring a shooter, Mohammad Aziz alias Guddu, through Harbhajan after getting released on bail, he said.

As much as Rs 2.70 lakh have been recovered from Guddu and Hira Singh's car which has been impounded.

Chief Minister Dhami held a meeting with DGP Ashok Kumar to assess the situation.

Security around the minister's residence in Dehradun has been stepped up with a metal detector installed at the entrance and police personnel deployed in plainclothes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022