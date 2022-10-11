Left Menu

Harris in late-night TV gig pushes voting, laments no emojis

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:39 IST
Kamala Harris used her first late-night network TV appearance since becoming vice president to reflect on how her life has changed since she got the job — including a shortage of emojis — and to talk up the need to vote in the midterm elections.

Harris, appearing early on Tuesday on NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in a taped appearance, promoted Biden administration efforts to fight climate change, restore abortion rights and pardon people with federal convictions for marijuana possession as she urged people to “speak with your vote” in the midterms.

“Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed, right?” she said, adding that governors and states should follow the president's lead in offering pardons for state convictions.

Asked by Meyers how life had changed for her since she became vice president, Harris referenced “high-class problems” like security restrictions that alter day-to-day dynamics. She said taking a walk with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is no longer a one-on-one affair and that family chats via group text are “no longer a thing.” As for her digital conversations, Harris said: “I have not received directly an emoji in a year and a half.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

