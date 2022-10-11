Left Menu

Ensure equal rights for girls: Kerala CM on International Day of Girl Child

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:46 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended wishes on the 'International Day Of the Girl Child' and urged everyone to ensure that girls can enjoy equal rights and avail quality education.

In a tweet, the Marxist veteran said it should also be ensured that girls are getting quality healthcare and lead a life without fear.

''On this #InternationalDayOfGirlChild let's ensure that our girls can: Enjoy equal rights, avail quality education, consume nutritious foods, access quality healthcare, earn and be independent, hold their heads high and live without fear. Happy #IDG2022,'' he tweeted.

