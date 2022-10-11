Delhi police to question AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam today

The Delhi Police on Tuesday reached the residence of former minister in the national capital Rajendra Pal Gautam, days after a video went viral where he was allegedly seen converting a large gathering of people to Buddhism. The Aam Aadmi Party leader has been asked to appear before the police at 2 pm today.

According to the officials, a police team went to Gautam's house on Monday, where he was questioned in the matter. A senior police officer on Monday said that Gautam has been asked to appear so that he can be questioned to ascertain the sequence of incidents and verify facts related to the gathering and their conversion to Buddhism.

However, on Friday, Gautam termed this as false propaganda. He also told reporters that the vows taken at the event to "not worship Hindu gods and goddesses were originally taken by BR Ambedkar in 1956. The same evening (Friday) Gautam accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading false narratives against him and alleged that only a portion of his speech was being circulated in social media by the BJP.

Notably, Gautam resigned as AAP minister on Sunday following a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders. Taking to Twitter, Gautam announced his resignation, typed on his letterhead, on Sunday and said, "Today I have been freed from many shackles, and been born again. Now I will continue to fight for rights and atrocities on the society more firmly without any restrictions."

However, the letter was not addressed to anyone in particular. The AAP leader in his letter wrote that the BJP has been targeting several sections of society for political gains, and he cannot be a mute spectator to that. However, he does not want his actions to cause any inconvenience to the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the purported viral video, Gautam was seen along with hundreds of people taking an oath. Purportedly, the person on the microphone leads the oath with," 'We will not believe in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Gauri-Ganesh as Gods and will never pray to them. I will not consider Ram and Krishna as Gods and will never... I will not pray to Gauri Ganpati etc or any other Hindu religious Gods and goddesses". This video of organizing 'Ghar Wapsi in Buddhism' program in Delhi on October 5 under the banner of 'Mission Jai Bhim' was shared on Rajendra Pal Gautam's Facebook page.

The AAP minister also claimed that the same oath was taken by Babasaheb Ambedkar, when he converted to Buddhism and said, "We have repeated the same pledge. On October 14, 1956, when Baba Saheb adopted Buddhism, he made 22 vows, which we have also taken in the oath. Watch the full video, BJP is running it by truncating it for its own benefit. BJP will do anything but make its vote clear." (ANI)

