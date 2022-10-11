Lebanon hopes to announce maritime demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible - president
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:05 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon hopes to announce a final deal maritime border demarcation deal with Israel as soon as possible, especially as the draft was "satisfying" for Beirut, President Michel Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Aoun added he would hold consultations with the prime minister and the parliament speaker to issue a final position on the deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Michel Aoun
- Beirut
- Lebanon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi, Netanyahu's famous beach picture will stay as symbol of how things are done: Israeli Envoy
India, Israel enjoy wonderful government-to-government ties, says Israeli envoy
Israel can be very strong player in Make-in-India plan, says envoy
Lebanon expects U.S. mediator offer for maritime border with Israel within days
Lebanon expects U.S. mediator offer for maritime border with Israel within days