'Disciples' of JP sacrificed his ideology, joined hands with Congress: Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that those who claim themselves disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have sacrificed his socialist ideology, in an apparent dig at the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.
Shah made the statement while addressing a rally here at the birthplace of Narayan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district after unveiling a 15-feet high statue of the socialist icon.
''He is power hungry, and for power, he sacrificed JP's ideologies and joined hands with the Congress. He has nothing to do with the ideologies of JP,'' Shah said, in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who dumped the BJP to form a new seven-party coalition government.
''Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the poor and the weaker sections of the society, for whom JP was concerned,'' Shah said in his brief speech.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the programme to mark the 120th birth anniversary of the veteran leader.
