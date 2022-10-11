Left Menu

Bir Bikram's commemorative postage stamp soon

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:29 IST
Bir Bikram's commemorative postage stamp soon
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Communications has approved a proposal by former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb for a commemorative postage stamp on Bir Bikram Kishore Bahadur, who was the ruler of the erstwhile princely state.

Sunil Sharma, the deputy director general of philately, asked the Rajya Sabha MP in a letter to submit the proposal in the prescribed form with a fresh date of release next year.

''Glad to share that the Philatelic Advisory Committee has accepted our proposal for issuing of Commemorative Postage Stamp on Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishor Manikya Bahadur,'' Deb posted on social media on Monday night.

''It is a matter of great pride for the people of Tripura & our gratitude to GoI (Government of India) led by PM Sri Narendra Modi Ji,'' he said, posting the Department of Posts’ letter, which is dated September 9.

Following persistent efforts by Deb, the Union government had renamed the Agartala airport after Bahadur for his contribution towards modern Tripura. The BJP-IPFT government has also declared holiday on his birth anniversary on August 19.

Born in 1908, the maharaja lived for only 39 years, but did wonderful works in education, infrastructure development and tribal rights on land during the Manikya dynasty.

Bahadur had set up the first higher educational institution in Tripura, an airport and several institutions like bank and treasury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022