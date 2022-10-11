Bir Bikram's commemorative postage stamp soon

The Ministry of Communications has approved a proposal by former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb for a commemorative postage stamp on Bir Bikram Kishore Bahadur, who was the ruler of the erstwhile princely state.

Sunil Sharma, the deputy director general of philately, asked the Rajya Sabha MP in a letter to submit the proposal in the prescribed form with a fresh date of release next year.

''Glad to share that the Philatelic Advisory Committee has accepted our proposal for issuing of Commemorative Postage Stamp on Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishor Manikya Bahadur,'' Deb posted on social media on Monday night.

''It is a matter of great pride for the people of Tripura & our gratitude to GoI (Government of India) led by PM Sri Narendra Modi Ji,'' he said, posting the Department of Posts’ letter, which is dated September 9.

Following persistent efforts by Deb, the Union government had renamed the Agartala airport after Bahadur for his contribution towards modern Tripura. The BJP-IPFT government has also declared holiday on his birth anniversary on August 19.

Born in 1908, the maharaja lived for only 39 years, but did wonderful works in education, infrastructure development and tribal rights on land during the Manikya dynasty.

Bahadur had set up the first higher educational institution in Tripura, an airport and several institutions like bank and treasury.

