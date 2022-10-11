President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched air strikes that killed 19 people. DIPLOMACY

* U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group of Seven leaders will convene virtually later on Tuesday to discuss what more they can do to support Ukraine. Zelenskiy, who will address the meeting, has said his "number 1 priority," is air defence systems, something Biden has already promised to provide. CONFLICT

* Russian missiles killed 19 people and wounded dozens on Monday, emergency services said, as the weapons tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites as well as knocking out power. * Around 300 settlements in Kyiv region and a similar number around Lviv in western Ukraine remain without power, deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin told a briefing on Tuesday morning.

* Russia's defence ministry said it had hit "all designated targets" on Monday in what it called an attack on military, communications and energy infrastructure. President Vladimir Putin earlier blamed Ukraine for an attack on a bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea on Saturday. * Ukrainian President Zelenskiy spoke to Biden and wrote that air defence was the "number 1 priority in our defence cooperation". Biden told Zelenskiy the United States would provide advanced air defence systems.

* French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told France Inter radio on Tuesday that G7 heads of state would probably warn Belarus to stay out of the conflict. * Belarusian President Lukashenko on Monday ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its Western backers.

* Hundreds of people later protested outside the Russian embassy in Warsaw, calling for Russia to be designated a terrorist state and for its diplomats to be expelled. NUCLEAR THREAT

* Britain would expect to see indicators if Russia was starting to consider deploying its nuclear arsenal in its war with Ukraine, Britain's top cyber spy said on Tuesday, repeating that any talk of using such weapons was highly dangerous. ECONOMY, DIPLOMACY

* The United Nations General Assembly voted on Monday to reject Russia's call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot later this week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine. * Putin may meet Turkish President Erdogan this week to discuss Ankara's proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

* Hong Kong's leader said there was "no legal basis" for the city to act on Western sanctions, when asked about a Russian yacht berthed in the city that belongs to a sanctioned Russian oligarch. QUOTES

* "We will do everything to strengthen our armed forces ... We will make the battlefield more painful for the enemy," Zelenskiy said.

