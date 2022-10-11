BJP spokesperson removed from post over various complaints

Kerala BJP unit has removed one of its official spokespersons - Sandeep G Varier from the post, party State president K Surendran has said.

The party removed Varier and a decision to that effect was taken in the leadership meeting, Surendran said on Monday.

The action was following allegations raised by various party members.

Earlier, news reports said senior party leaders of Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts have raised serious allegations against Varier that he had collected money from the public in the name of the party.

However, Surendran, who met the media here, had said that the action was an in-party decision and the reason cannot be made public.

The BJP core committee meeting and the State leadership meeting were held at Kottayam on Monday. The meetings were attended by senior BJP leader in charge of Kerala unit Prakash Javadekar and others Radha Mohan Agarwal, Kummanam Rajashekharan, O Rajagopal, and P K Krishnadas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)