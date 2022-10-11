Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov says U.S. de facto involved in Ukraine war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the United States had long been involved in the war in Ukraine. "It seems to me that the Americans have been participating de facto in this war for a long time," Lavrov told Russian state television. "This is a lie," Lavrov said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 15:55 IST
Russia's Lavrov says U.S. de facto involved in Ukraine war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the United States had long been involved in the war in Ukraine. "It seems to me that the Americans have been participating de facto in this war for a long time," Lavrov told Russian state television. "This war is being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons."

Lavrov said that officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby had said the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused. "This is a lie," Lavrov said. "We have not received any serious offers to make contact."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022