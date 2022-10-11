Russia open to Putin meeting Biden at G20, Lavrov says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:02 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia will not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.
Speaking on state television, Lavrov said Russia was willing to listen to any suggestions regarding peace talks, but that he could not say in advance what this process will lead to.
