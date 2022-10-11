Left Menu

BoE's additional measures will support orderly end to purchase scheme - PM's spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:31 IST
Bank of England Image Credit: Pixabay
The Bank of England's additional measures to buy inflation-linked debt until the end of this week will support an orderly end to its temporary gilt purchase scheme, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

"The additional measures today will support an orderly end to the Bank of England's temporary purchase scheme. We see it as in line with its financial stability objective and we are in regular contact with the bank who will closely monitor the markets in the coming days," the spokesperson told reporters.

Asked whether the temporary purchase scheme would end on Oct. 14 as planned, the spokesperson said it was a matter for the independent central bank.

