Bommai panic stricken over response to Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka: Cong

The Congress hit out at the BJP on Tuesday, saying Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is panic stricken over the response that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting in his state and accused him of running a ''corrupt'' and ''incompetent'' government.

Congress in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said Bommai should stop befooling people and posed a set of 10 questions to him, asking why has he not taken action in corruption cases.

The remarks came as Bommai and BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa started their Jana Sankalpa Yatra on Tuesday.

''Panic stricken by the sea of people marching in BharatJodoYatra, CM Bommai-Yediyurappa begin their 'Plane-Helicopter' Yatra today.

''First, People of Karnataka want answers -- Was BSY removed as CM on charges of corruption? Has a corruption FIR lodged against him now by Lokayukta? Isn't BJP government known Nationwide as '40PercentSarkara'?'' Surjewala asked on Twitter.

''Isn't #PayCM the buzzword on everyone's mouth? Why have you not taken action on 40% commission complaint of 'contractors' association'? Why have you not acted on the 40% commission complaint of 13,000 Private Schools Association?'' he asked.

The Congress leader also asked why has even Matta's Swamiji accused the Bommai government of 40-per cent commission and why Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs themselves are accusing the government as ''most corrupt''.

''Why are your own MLAs saying even CM post is on sale for ₹2,500 crores? Haven't your own ministers saying that there is no government in Karnataka and you are just passing time?'' Surjewala asked.

''Mr. Bommai, the plain truth is...you have zero plans, zero vision for Karnataka -- yours is a zero-sum game. You lord over the most corrupt government in India. Your incompetence is becoming legendary and your mal-administration is exemplary. Stop fooling people, people will defeat you,'' the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

Bommai and Yediyurappa launched the saffron party's yatra in the southern state from Raichur on Tuesday, in the run-up to the Assembly polls next year.

The two leaders are scheduled to cover 52 Assembly segments by December 25 as part of the Jana Sankalpa Yatra.

The ruling party's tour begins at a time when the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is passing through Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)