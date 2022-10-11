BoE's additional measures will support orderly end to purchase scheme - PM's spokesperson

The Bank of England's additional measures to buy inflation-linked debt until the end of this week will support an orderly end to its temporary gilt purchase scheme, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

"The additional measures today will support an orderly end to the Bank of England's temporary purchase scheme. We see it as in line with its financial stability objective and we are in regular contact with the bank who will closely monitor the markets in the coming days," the spokesperson told reporters. Asked whether the temporary purchase scheme would end on Oct. 14 as planned, the spokesperson said it was a matter for the independent central bank.

The spokesperson reiterated that Truss was committed to her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's growth measures. "The prime minister remains confident that the measures set out will deliver growth for the UK economy. What that means is more money coming in for government to spend on the public's priorities," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)