Telangana: Congress office set on fire in Munugode constituency

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy on Tuesday claimed that the Congress party office in Chandur was set on fire by some miscreants and demanded stern action against the culprits. "Some miscreants set fire to the office of the Congress party in Chandur Mandal, Center of Munugodu Constituency and burnt the party office and campaign materials," said Revanth Reddy threatening of staging dharna at the SP office if miscreants are not arrested within 24 hours.

He further said that even if the party's blocks are demolished or party offices are burnt, Congress' flag will always be flying high and the victory of Congress cannot be stopped with such evil actions. TPCC Chief Revanth also said that if stern action would not be taken by the administration, they would have to face consequences.

"Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) colluded and have a conspiracy to threaten our cadre," Revanth said, adding an agitation will be held against TRS and BJP if the accused are not arrested. Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on August 20 started its campaign for the Munugode Assembly seat in a by-election. Chief Minister KCR had gone to the Munugode Assembly constituency to launch Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) campaign for the upcoming Munugode by-election.

Munugodu assembly bypoll came after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

