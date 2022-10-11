'Disciples' of JP sacrificed his ideology, joined hands with Congress: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that those who claim themselves to be disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have sacrificed his socialist ideology to sit in the ''lap'' of Congress for power, in an apparent dig at the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Addressing a rally here at the birthplace of the hero of the anti-Emergency movement, popularly known as JP, in Saran district after unveiling a 15-feet high statue of the socialist icon, Shah also targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

''JP fought for ideology and no power. But those who do politics in his name have changed sides five times for power and are sitting in the lap of the same Congress against which he fought for all his life. He is power hungry, and for power, he sacrificed JP's ideologies and joined hands with the Congress,'' the home minister said.

''He has nothing to do with the ideologies of JP,'' Shah said, in an apparent reference to Kumar who dumped the BJP to form a new seven-party coalition government.

He said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the poor and the weaker sections of the society, for whom JP was concerned.

''This is the reason the Centre launched Antyodaya Anna Yojna and Ujjwala Yojna, among others. He (Modi) is a firm believer in JP's ideology,'' the home minister said.

Shah also credited the prime minister for the installation of JP's statue, a project of the Union Culture Ministry.

''The Hazaribagh jail escape of JP, his call for 'total revolution', his historic address at Patna's Gandhi Maidan and his struggle during the days of Emergency are his legacy,'' he said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the programme to mark the 120th birth anniversary of the veteran leader.

Adityanath said his government has done a lot for the development of the areas of Sitab Diara that are in the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh.

''JP was a towering national leader, he can't be confined to UP and Bihar only,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)