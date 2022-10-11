Left-affiliated students' body accuses Delhi govt of remaining silent on issues of minorities

The All India Students' Association (AISA) has written an open letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing his government of ''failing'' to abide by B R Ambedkar's ideologies and remaining silent on the issues of minorities.

In the letter, the Left-affiliated students' body said Rajendra Pal Gautam's resignation as a minister in Kejriwal's cabinet due to a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event comes off as a ''betrayal of what Ambedkar stood for''.

''For a party that calls itself 'Aam Aadmi', the ideology of Ambedkar should not strike such fear as it did with you. Rajendra Pal Gautam's resignation comes off as nothing but an utter betrayal of what Ambedkar stood for,'' the letter said.

The AISA further accused the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) of ''not challenging the hate politics'', despite ''positioning themselves'' as an ''alternative to the BJP''.

''What is the point of having portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh when the AAP is not willing to stand by their ideals? AAP position themselves as an alternative to BJP, but what you are doing is not challenging the brahminical ideology and hate politics against the marginalised and minorities,'' the letter said.

Gautam, who was the minister for social welfare, SC and ST, co-operative societies and gurdwara elections, said he is resigning from the Delhi cabinet as he does not want Kejriwal or the AAP to be in trouble because of him.

The AISA further said the AAP ''failed'' to condemn the violence against minorities after the 2020 northeast Delhi riots and remained ''silent'' on the framing of charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Delhi Police against the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters.

''The democratic people of Delhi demand greater responsibility on your part. The struggle against the hate of BJP cannot be led by the fear of their ideological hold. On one hand, you speak of Bhagat Singh and on the other, you fail to condemn the violence against Muslims. You have failed to call out framing of charges like UAPA on anti-CAA activists,'' the letter said.

