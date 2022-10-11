Chad PM Padacke resigns to pave way for new government

Left Menu

Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has resigned in order to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years, the president's office said on Tuesday. Padacke, a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in the wake of his father's death.

Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has resigned in order to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years, the president's office said on Tuesday.

Padacke, a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in the wake of his father's death. The military council led by Deby was originally meant to rule for 18 months, but this month the country announced it would push back democratic elections until around October 2024.

Deby was sworn in on Monday as president for the new phase of the transition, and is expected to appoint a new premier. Padacke also served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and was seen as an ally of the former president Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years until his death in April 2021.

