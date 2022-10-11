NEWS HIGHLIGHTS FROM WESTERN REGION AT 5:40 PM

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 5:40 PM. BOM12 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-LD PM Congress has outsourced contract of abusing me, it is working 'silently' to seek votes in villages: PM Modi Jamkandorna (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress has outsourced the contract of abusing him and it is working ''silently'' to capture rural votes.

BOM17 GJ-PM-SYSTEM His govt carried out surgery to change old system, says Modi Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Gujarat was afflicted by many diseases two decades ago, and his government carried out a ''surgery'' to change the old system.

BOM18 MH-LYNCHING-SADHUS-CBI Palghar religious leaders lynching case handed over to CBI Mumbai: Almost two and a half years after three persons including two Sadhus were lynched by a mob in Palghar district near Mumbai, the Maharashtra Home Department has handed over the probe of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

BOM15 GJ-CHHELLO SHOW ACTOR-DEMISE Child star of India's Oscar entry 'Chhello Show' dies of blood cancer days before movie release Ahmedabad: Rahul Koli was very much excited to see ''Chhello Show'', India's official entry to Oscars 2023, on screen, but days before its release the teenage actor who played the character of the friend of the protagonist in the Gujarati film died of leukemia.

BOM6 CG-ED-RAIDS ED raids premises of senior officials, businessmen in Chhattisgarh; Cong says it won't get scared Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of senior officials, businessmen and politicians of the ruling Congress at different locations in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, sources said.

BOM16 MH-SENA-MEMORIAL-TORCH Uddhav-led Sena faction workers carry flaming torch during visit to Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai Mumbai: Workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp on Tuesday visited the memorial of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray in Mumbai carrying a flaming torch with them, a day after the Election Commission allotted 'mashaal' symbol to the party faction.

BES8 MH-LD-BJP LEADER-SUICIDE Maha: BJP leader from Beed shoots self dead with licensed revolver Mumbai/Beed: The chief of the Maharashtra BJP's Beed city unit allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed revolver at his house on Tuesday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)