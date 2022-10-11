Left Menu

Those claiming to be JP's disciples abandoned his ideology: Amit Shah in Bihar

Attacking the ruling coalition in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said those who claim to be disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have abandoned the ideology of the socialist leader.

ANI | Saran (Bihar) | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:56 IST
Amit Shah in Bihar's Saran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Attacking the ruling coalition in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said those who claim to be disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have abandoned the ideology of the socialist leader. Shah attended the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary socialist leader, popularly known as JP, at his birthplace in Saran district.

Addressing a public rally here, the Union Home Minister said Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan spent his whole life for the welfare of the landless, poor, downtrodden and backward. "The biggest contribution of Jayaprakash Narayan was when he started a massive agitation against corruption and against a government drunk in power that imposed the Emergency in the seventies. In 1973, under Indiraji's leadership, Gujarat had a Congress government with Chimanbhai Patel as CM. Indiraji publicly gave the task of collecting money to governments, corruption started. Students in Gujarat protested and this agitation was led by JP. It changed the government in Gujarat," he said.

"He then started a movement in Bihar. Seeing this movement, the rally at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar, Indira Gandhi was perturbed. The PM of the nation was forced to impose the Emergency in the country and put Jayaprakash Narayan in jail," Shah added He said Indira Gandhi's moves could not stop Jayaprakash Narayan.

"When the Emergency was lifted, JP united the entire opposition and worked towards forming the first non-Congress government in the country. Those who claim to be disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have sacrificed his ideology," said the Union Minister. Shah said the Modi government at the Centre is working for the welfare of the poor.

Sitab Diara is the ancestral village of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, located on the UP-Bihar border. This is Shah's second visit to Bihar within the last three weeks. Shah had addressed a 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' and chaired the BJP state core committee meeting in his two-day visit to Bihar's bordering Purnia and Kishanganj regions on September 23-24.

In August this year, the JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and again joined hands with RJD to form a government in the state. The Congress is also part of the alliance government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

