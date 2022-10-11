Left Menu

Mulayam Singh Yadav 'touched the lives of many in India and beyond': Nepal PM Deuba

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, hailing him as an eminent socialist leader who touched the lives of many in India and beyond. He had also served as the defence minister, passed away aged 82 after prolonged illness at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:13 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav 'touched the lives of many in India and beyond': Nepal PM Deuba
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, hailing him as an eminent socialist leader who ''touched the lives of many in India and beyond.'' He had also served as the defence minister, passed away aged 82 after prolonged illness at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday. His mortal remains were brought to Saifai in Uttar Pradesh where he was given a funeral with full state honours.

''I express my deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, former CM of Uttar Pradesh and a veteran politician of India,'' Deuba said in a tweet. ''As an eminent socialist leader, late Yadav touched the lives of many in India and beyond,'' he added.

Yadav was defence minister from 1996 to 1998 in H D Deve Gowda's United Front government, and became chief minister thrice, in 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07. For decades, he enjoyed the stature of a national leader but Uttar Pradesh largely remained the "akhara" where Yadav played out his politics, beginning as a teenager influenced by socialist leader Lohia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022