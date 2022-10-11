Zelenskiy joins G7 leaders' meeting, White House says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders for their virtual meeting on Tuesday, the White House said as Kyiv seeks additional air defense weapons following Moscow's escalating missile attacks.

The call began at 8:09 a.m. (1309 GMT), the White House said.

