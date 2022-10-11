Left Menu

Zelenskiy joins G7 leaders' meeting, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:20 IST
Zelenskiy joins G7 leaders' meeting, White House says
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders for their virtual meeting on Tuesday, the White House said as Kyiv seeks additional air defense weapons following Moscow's escalating missile attacks.

The call began at 8:09 a.m. (1309 GMT), the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022