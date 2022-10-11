'Mahakal Lok' corridor: PM Modi performs puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening performed puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor. Modi, attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole), entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Mahakal temple at around 6 PM.
He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Earlier, the prime minister arrived at Indore airport from Ahmedabad where he was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya.
Later, he flew to Ujjain in a chopper where he was received by the governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chouhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Current Trends in Common Cancer Discussed in 2 Days at the National Oncology Summit-22 Organized by Sterling Group of Hospitals-Ahmedabad
New Programme Launch by IIM Ahmedabad & ENAC France Advanced Management Programme for Professionals in Aviation and Aeronautics
Govt okays Rs 10,000 cr for the redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai rly stations
PM Narendra Modi declares 36th National Games open in Ahmedabad
Cabinet nod to redevelop New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT-Mumbai rail stations at a cost of Rs 10,000 cr: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.