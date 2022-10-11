World News Roundup: Iran protests over woman's death persist despite crackdown; West Bank violence burns as Israeli election nears and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran protests over woman's death persist despite crackdown

Clashes between protesters and security forces persisted across Iran on Tuesday, with social media videos showing tanks being transported to Kurdish areas, which have been a focal point of the crackdown on protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody. Protests calling for the fall of the clerical establishment have swept Iran since Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died on Sept. 16 while being detained by the morality police in Tehran for "inappropriate attire".

West Bank violence burns as Israeli election nears

In the alleyways of the Old City of Nablus, posters commemorating young men killed in clashes with Israeli forces are everywhere, an unavoidable reminder of the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank over recent months. After years of relative calm, more than 100 Palestinians from the West Bank have been killed this year, most since late March during a crackdown following a string of fatal street attacks by Palestinians in Israel which killed 19 people.

Ukraine leader to ask G7 for air defence weapons after Russian strikes

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with air defence weapons on Tuesday, after Russia rained down cruise missiles on cities across the country. New missile strikes killed at least one person in the southeastern town of Zaporizhzhia and left part of the Western city of Lviv without power, officials said, after Ukraine woke up to the wailing of air raid sirens for a second day.

UK top court will take 'months' to decide Scottish referendum case

The United Kingdom Supreme Court said on Tuesday it would take months to reach a decision on whether the Scottish government can hold a second referendum on independence next year without approval from the British parliament. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has said she wants to hold an independence vote on Oct. 19, 2023, but that it had to be lawful and internationally recognised.

Russia's Navalny says he is back in solitary confinement

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he had been placed in solitary confinement for 14 days for refusing to wash a fence. In a message posted on Twitter via his lawyer, Navalny said he had been sent back to a cramped isolation cell where he has served repeated spells for minor infringements of prison rules.

U.S. President Biden re-evaluating relationship with Saudi after OPEC decision -official

President Joe Biden is re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week it would cut oil production, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday. Biden is willing to work with Congress on the future of Saudi relations, Kirby added in an interview with CNN, after Democratic Senator Bob Menendez called for a freeze on cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including most arms sales.

Russian couple find refuge from war in their Istanbul bookstore

The conversation flowed from Turkish to Russian as Oleg and Aleksandra Chernousov chatted to guests at the launch of their bookstore in Istanbul, the start of a new life in a new city they once thought would just be a temporary home. Seven months earlier they had fled from St Petersburg with a handful of possessions and one clear thought - to get themselves and their 11-year-old daughter far away from Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany extends checks at Austrian border as migrant numbers rise

Germany is extending border checks at crossings from Austria for six months from November given a recent rise in the number of migrants arriving via the Western Balkans route, German interior minister Nancy Faeser said on Tuesday. "Significantly more people are coming to Europe, and that worries me," Faeser said following a meeting with German state and municipal leaders about how to cope with the rise in numbers.

U.S., allies aim to continue hammering Russia over its 'egregious' war in Ukraine -officials

Western governments plan to ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, underscoring continued support for Ukraine when finance officials from around the world gather in Washington this week, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen "will clearly, vocally and repeatedly highlight the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on the global economy," one of the officials told reporters ahead of high-level meetings planned in the coming days.

Lebanon, Israel clinch maritime border deal, Israel says

Lebanon and Israel have reached a historic agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them following years of U.S.-mediated negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday. While limited in scope, a deal would mark a significant compromise between states with a history of war and hostility, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing a source of recent tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)