Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi asked me to become Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief in 2005: Kharge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:44 IST
Sonia Gandhi asked me to become Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief in 2005: Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has said party president Sonia Gandhi had asked him to become the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief in 2005.

Addressing Congress members of the northeast on Monday, Kharge had said he was called by Sonia Gandhi for a meeting in 2005 and was asked to lead the party in the state.

He said he had suggested three names to her for heading the Karnataka Congress, but she asked her to lead the party in the state.

PTI erroneously reported on Monday that he made these remarks about the current Congress president polls.

Kharge was talking about his political journey over the years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022