Our daughters should be provided respect, security for country's bright future: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said ''we have to provide'' security, equal opportunities and respect to ''our daughters for the bright future of our country''.

On International Day of the girl child, Gandhi met a number of girl students and children as he walked from Harthikote to Siddapura in Chitradurga on the 34th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''Father's stick and mother's hope. Our daughters are the support of every home. For the bright future of our country, we all have to provide them security, equal opportunities and respect at any cost,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi sharing pi turns of some girl children meeting him on the way.

The former Congress chief also had an interaction with women workers which included ASHA, MNREGA and Anganwadi workers and ANMs at Sanikere.

Gandhi also met some activists of the civil society during his padayatra, who even accompanied him.

The 34th day of the yatra started at 7.30 AM from Harthikote, an hour late due to heavy rains. However the Padayatris reached the morning halt at Sanikere after walking 14 km according to schedule.

Congress leaders said there is enthusiasm among people from all walks of life keen to meet and walk along with Gandhi during the yatra.

As Gandhi started walking in the morning from Harthikote, some children ran ahead of him and also met him.

He later also met some school children on the way, who waited for quite some time along the roads clad in their uniforms to meet him.

He interacted with some girl students too as well as some tribals during the journey.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra also stopped for a few minutes in the evening to pay homage to Samajwadi party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, ''It is day 34 of Bharat Jodo Yatra and as the evening Yatra begins the clouds gather near Challakere in Chitradurga where ISRO, DRDO, BARC and IISc form part of the Science City that is coming up.'' PTI SKC ZMN

