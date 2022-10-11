UK's Kwarteng: will canvass opinion widely ahead of publishing fiscal plan
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he would canvass opinion widely ahead of publishing his medium-term fiscal plan later this month.
Asked by a member of his own Conservative Party whether he would reach out to lawmakers to ensure he will be able to get any measures approved by parliament, Kwarteng said: "We will and should canvass opinion widely ahead of the publication of the plan."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- Kwarteng
- Conservative Party
- British
Advertisement