Cong leaders will join BJP after polls: Sisodia cautions voters in Himachal Pradesh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday sought to caution electors in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh against voting for the Congress, saying votes cast in favour of the grand old party would eventually benefit the ruling BJP.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that legislators from the Congress, the main opposition party, will join the BJP after Assembly elections in the hill state.

The senior AAP leader's remarks came after BJP national president J P Nadda's address in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur earlier in the day, during which he highlighted the development projects undertaken by his party's government in the state and asked for collective support for the party.

Asking the people not to look at things from the prism of BJP or Congress, Nadda suggested to the people that they vote for the party that cares for them.

''You see who cares for you. It is the BJP. And, I would even say (to those from) the Congress and the others that this is the time. We have got a chance. You support us, give us strength. We will work diligently,'' the BJP national president said.

Latching onto Nadda's remarks, Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, ''The friendship between the Congress and the BJP is not hidden from anyone.'' ''The Congress will support the BJP before the election, it will join the BJP after the election,'' the senior AAP leader said, adding, ''Voting for the Congress is equal to voting for the BJP.'' The AAP is gearing up to contest all seats in the Himachal Pradesh polls likely to be held in the next couple of months.

