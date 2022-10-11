India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar gets cricketing lessons from Steve Waugh at SCG

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday enjoyed a lengthy cricketing conversation with former Australia captain Steve Waugh.

Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to Australia, took out time to visit the Sydney Cricket Ground.

World Cup winning captain Waugh, who has a strong connect with India, took Jaishankar around the historic SCG and two also spoke about the game.

''Cricket is one of the many bonds that connect India & Australia. Took time out to visit @scg and meet a living legend, Steve Waugh,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Appreciated his warm sentiments for India,both on cricket & otherwise. Particularly taken in by the recounting of his experiences with @sachin_rt,'' the Foreign Minister said, referring to the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Waugh, who could not win a Test series in India as captain, is also known for his philanthropic work in the country. Jaishankar had left India last week for a week long tour of New Zealand and Australia.

