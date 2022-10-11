Left Menu

India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar gets cricketing lessons from Steve Waugh at SCG

Particularly taken in by the recounting of his experiences with sachinrt, the Foreign Minister said, referring to the great Sachin Tendulkar.Waugh, who could not win a Test series in India as captain, is also known for his philanthropic work in the country. Jaishankar had left India last week for a week long tour of New Zealand and Australia.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:48 IST
India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar gets cricketing lessons from Steve Waugh at SCG
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday enjoyed a lengthy cricketing conversation with former Australia captain Steve Waugh.

Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to Australia, took out time to visit the Sydney Cricket Ground.

World Cup winning captain Waugh, who has a strong connect with India, took Jaishankar around the historic SCG and two also spoke about the game.

''Cricket is one of the many bonds that connect India & Australia. Took time out to visit @scg and meet a living legend, Steve Waugh,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Appreciated his warm sentiments for India,both on cricket & otherwise. Particularly taken in by the recounting of his experiences with @sachin_rt,'' the Foreign Minister said, referring to the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Waugh, who could not win a Test series in India as captain, is also known for his philanthropic work in the country. Jaishankar had left India last week for a week long tour of New Zealand and Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022