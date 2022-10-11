Jayaprakash Narayan shared a very warm relationship with Nehru: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh

Left Menu

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said Jayaprakash Narayan shared a very warm relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru, who saw him as his successor in the 1950s, but it is only his confrontation with Indira Gandhi that is highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Today is the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:12 IST
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said Jayaprakash Narayan shared a ''very warm relationship'' with Jawaharlal Nehru, who saw him as his successor in the 1950s, but it is only his confrontation with Indira Gandhi that is highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Today is the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan. JP was one of the key founders of Congress Socialist Party in 1934. Once attracted to Marxism and critical of Gandhi, he became a stalwart Gandhian,'' Ramesh said in a tweet.

''He shared a very warm relationship with Nehru whom he addressed as Bhai. Nehru saw him as his successor in the 50s, but that was not be. His wife and Kamala Nehru too were very close,'' the Congress general secretary said.

All this is important to recall since it is only the confrontation Narayan had with former prime minister Indira Gandhi that is highlighted by Modi, Ramesh added.

His remarks came on a day Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah, in an apparent dig at the ''Mahagathbandhan'' government in Bihar, said those who claim themselves to be disciples of \RNarayan have sacrificed his socialist ideology to sit in the ''lap'' of the Congress for power.

The Congress, the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are the constituents of the ruling ''Mahagathbandhan'' (Grand Alliance) in Bihar.

