UK government to annouce decision on level of increasing benefits payments on Oct. 31

Britain's government will announce a decision on whether to increase benefits in line with inflation when the finance minister publishes his fiscal plans and economic forecasts on Oct. 31, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The government is under pressure to ensure from Conservative lawmakers and some members of the cabinet to ensure some of the most vulnerable people get a rise in benefits in line with soaring inflation in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

Asked if finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng would announce the decision at the end of October, the spokesman said: "I believe he has confirmed that is his intention to do that, so he will come forward with that decision."

