Following are the top stories at 9.10 PM: NATION DEL48 MULAYAM-3RDLD LAST RITES Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in Saifai Saifai: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was cremated with full state honours at his native Saifai village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

BOM31 MP-MODI-LD MAHAKAL CORRIDOR Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Mahakal corridor in Ujjain Ujjain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation the Mahakal Lok corridor at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

CAL26 BH-3RD LD SHAH Bihar CM after changing sides 5 times: Shah's jibe at Nitish Sitab Diara (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a stinging attack on former BJP ally Nitish Kumar, referring to frequent change of coalition partners by the Bihar chief minister who has, nonetheless, held on to power.

BOM35 MP-MODI-MAHAKAL-UJJAIN Ujjain has led India's prosperity, knowledge for thousands of years: PM Modi Ujjain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Ujjain has led India's prosperity and knowledge for thousands of years.

BOM33 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-BJP YATRA JP Nadda to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra' in Guj on Wednesday; Amit Shah on Oct 13 Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the ''Gujarat Gaurav Yatra'' on five different routes over the next two days to reach out to people ahead of the Assembly elections, due in December this year. DEL72 EC-SHINDE-LD SYMBOL Shinde faction gets 'two swords and a shield' as poll symbol New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday allotted 'two swords and a shield' as the poll symbol to the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

DEL66 YATRA-RAHUL Our daughters should be provided respect, security for country's bright future: Rahul Chitradurga (K'taka): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said ''we have to provide'' security, equal opportunities and respect to ''our daughters for the bright future of our country''.

DEL67 CONG-PM-JK PM again 'whitewashed' real history: Cong slams Modi for 'criticism' of Nehru on Kashmir New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his criticism directed at Jawaharlal Nehru on the Kashmir issue, alleging that he has once again ''whitewashed real history'' and overlooked facts to ''castigate'' India's first prime minister.

DEL75 DL-HATE SPEECH-PROBE Delhi police examining alleged hate speeches of BJP MP, MLA at Sunday event: Officials New Delhi: The Delhi Police is examining the speeches made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma, party's Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar and others at an event here earlier this week, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL70 BACHCHAN-FILM-RETROSPECTIVE As Bachchan turns 80, audiences throng theatres to watch classics 'Deewaar', 'Amar Akbar Anthony' New Delhi/Mumbai: It's almost a meta experience of watching a hot-blooded Amitabh Bachchan in a cult classic like ''Deewar'' on big screen at a time when his latest film ''Goodbye'', which sees him in the role of a grieving patriarch, released just four days ago.

LEGAL LGD25 SC-CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY-LD VC WB govt cannot usurp power of chancellor in appointment of VC of Calcutta University: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict setting aside the reappointment of Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee as the vice-chancellor of Calcutta University, saying the West Bengal government had chosen an incorrect path under the law to ''usurp'' the power of the chancellor, who is the governor of the state.

LGD22 UP-COURT-RIOTS-BJP MLA CONVICETED Muzaffarnagar riots: BJP MLA sentenced to two years imprisonment Muzaffarnagar (UP): A special MP/MLA court on Tuesday sentenced BJP legislator Vikram Saini and 11 others to two years imprisonment in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

LGD26 SC-CORRUPTION-SANCTION Statutory 4-month cap for granting sanction to prosecute public servant mandatory:SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday held the four-month statutory provision for granting sanction to prosecute government officials in criminal cases, including graft matters, is “mandatory”, saying delay in prosecuting the corrupt “breeds a culture of impunity” and leads to “systemic resignation” to the existence of corruption in public life.

FOREIGN FGN47 AUS-JAISHANKAR-CHINA India had 'very difficult' two-and-a-half-years in its ties with China: Jaishankar Sydney: India had ''very difficult'' two-and-a-half-years in its ties with China which included the first bloodshed on their border after 40 years, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Tuesday, but asserted that he kept communication line open with Beijing as neighbours have to deal with each other.

FGN54 PAK-IMRAN Pak's ousted PM Imran Khan booked for receiving prohibited funding from abroad Islamabad: Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan and other senior leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday for allegedly receiving prohibited funding from abroad.

FGN43 BIZ-IMF-INDIA IMF cuts India's economic growth forecast to 6.8 pc in 2022 Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday cut its projection of India's economic growth in 2022 to 6.8 per cent, as it joins other global agencies that have trimmed forecasts.

FGN49 US-GABBARD-DEMOCRATIC PARTY Tulsi Gabbard quits Democratic Party, calls it a party of 'elitist cabal of war-mongers' Washington: Former Congresswoman and the first Hindu American to run for the White House in 2020, Tulsi Gabbard, on Tuesday announced that she is leaving the governing Democratic Party, denouncing it as an ''elitist cabal of war-mongers.'' PTI RHL

