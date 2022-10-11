Hockey Canada CEO has left organization, board of directors stepping down

Hockey Canada said on Tuesday Chief Executive Scott Smith has left the organisation and all board members have agreed to step down as the national governing body faces increased scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations. The organisation has been under fire since news broke in May of an alleged group sexual assault involving some members of the country's 2018 world junior team and subsequent out-of-court settlement.

An interim management committee will be put in place, which will guide the national governing body until no later than a newly constituted board appoints a new chief executive to lead the organization, Hockey Canada said in a statement. Hockey Canada also said its members will be asked to select a new slate of directors by no later than the virtual election scheduled for Dec. 17. The board will not seek re-election and will fulfil its duties until a new board is elected.

